Mother, wife, jeweler, and now beauty entrepreneur Simone I. Smith put her purple hat in the beauty ring with a collection of vegan nail polishes, made in the U.S.A. The SIS Luxe Lacquer with its first collection affectionately titled the ‘Around the Way Girl’ Collection, titled after the classic 1990 hit by her husband, LL Cool J. “I currently live in L.A., but I wanted to represent all the girls from around the way.” Just like the lyrics to her husband’s song the colors are playfully named, Lisa, Angela, Pamela, Renee, and of course Simone, Nicole, Vicki, Monique, Felicia, and Tanya. Thanks to its rich pigments, special effects, and staying power, Smith’s mission was to create a salon experience in a bottle. “When I get my nails done I usually want chrome nails, glitter on my nails, or crystals. That’s why I really wanted to make sure that all the nail polish had some sort of an effect,” she tells Essence Magazine. “It just takes two coats.” Smith worked diligently through the pandemic to ensure her polishes were safe for everyone who wore them. “I’m a cancer survivor of 17 years, so I know the importance of avoiding harmful ingredients,” she openly reveals. “I didn’t want all of those harmful chemicals like formaldehyde and all as a result, the SIS Luxe Lacquer is vegan and boasts fine ingredients that include avocado oil, hemp oil, vitamin E, and vitamin B7. It also doesn’t contain any animal-derived pigments or colorants. However, customers can still expect long-lasting coverage.” A lux experience that speaks to her own manicure needs and desires. “I made it my business to make sure that you could at least wear the polish for a good six to seven days without chipping,” she states. “I definitely want to bring joy (with her polishes) to the women the same way that I did with my jewelry.” And we are here for it! The SIS Luxe Lacquer collection is currently available for $20 at www.simoneismith.com.