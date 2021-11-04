A news report has confirmed that Live Nation has officially planned to drop their digital ticket stubs as NFTs. The report from NME says that these tickets are called “Live Stubs”, which will be minted with a collaboration with the artists and the tickets sold at their show. Each Live Stub NFT will correspond to the section, row, and seat of the physical ticket and is included free with each ticket purchased for a Live Nation tour in the United States.

The NFTs do not replace the physical ticket for entry into the shows. The digital Live Stubs are just collector’s items for fans to share, trade, or resell on Live Nation’s website. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said, “Our Live Stubs product brings back the nostalgia of collecting ticket stubs while also giving artists a new tool to deepen that relationship with their fans and we can’t wait to see what the creativity of this community dreams up as it grows.”

The first to kick of the Live Stub NFTs are Swedish House Mafia‘s 2022 Paradise Again tour, which begins next July.

