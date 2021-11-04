Popular social media star, Malu Trevejo announced last week that she would be the newest edition to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack record label. Less than a week later, the Instagram influencer has taken to her Instagram story with a change of plans in a new announcement to her fans.

“I wouldn’t lie about getting signed to anybody. Things just changed and that’s ok Bc tha means something bigger is waiting for me,” wrote the 19-year-old in her story.

“I don’t gotta lie ask the man himself How many times he said he belive in me and he wanted to help me. Stop spreading lies,” she added. “I had a 2 hour conversation with him crying and hugging him he knows and he knows I ain’t lied about anything… At the end of the day what he told me a lot of times make me more confident with myself and I appreciate the time I spent with him made me realize a lot.”

“It was good until it last. Still mad love for u.” Malu wrote before wishing the “Sick Mode” rapper the best future and announcing that she would be creating more music for her fans. “Anyways wanna thank @atlanticrecords for having me in their team its about to get crazy got so much music coming up that’s never stopping.”

“Love Travis and his team But moving forward to better things.”

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records was founded in 2017 and is home to names including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Chase B, WondaGurl, and more. In an interview with Numero, the father of one shared that he’s “not doing it to have financial control over my music. I want first and foremost to help other artists, launch new names, to provide opportunities. I want to do for them what happened to me, but better. By better I mean no bullsh*t. No lying to the artists about album release dates or the budgets of videos and albums.”