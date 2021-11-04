The pandemic hit a lot of citizens tough. In an effort to help out, Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance announced that they will host the “Team Roc New York Job Fair” at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18. The fair is aimed to revitalize New York’s workforce with thousands of positions of all levels available.

The fair will kick off at 9 am and run until 5 pm, offering the opportunity to interact with a variety of employers seeking New Yorkers to join their team. The fair is open to the public and aims to serve those who are formerly incarcerated single parents, veterans, and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs.

Of the companies in attendance will be Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, 40/40 Club.

Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance will also be offering jobs and creating real pathways to work in addition to recruiting companies from a wide array of industries.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the companies that are participating in the job fair as well as Madison Square Garden for hosting and supporting our efforts,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations.”

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz said. “It is also a chance for us to work together – public, private, nonprofit sectors – to address the state’s labor shortages in a meaningful way.”

“MSG Entertainment is proud to host the Team Roc New York Job Fair at The Garden – which helps New Yorkers who are currently seeking employment find meaningful pathways to work,” said Richard Constable, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact, MSG Entertainment. “This event will also provide our recruiters with an opportunity to meet with prospective candidates to help them learn more about available jobs across our New York venues.”

You can learn more about the job fair and the services that will be provided here.