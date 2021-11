Snoh Aalegra is getting ready to tour. The R&B star will head out on the Ugh, These Temporary Hights Tour. Snoh Aalegra will visit Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, and more on her run that will start in March and end in May.

GOING ON TOUR!!! 💕💕💕 Tickets on-sale Friday @ 10am local time on https://t.co/YjPtDTKJIi 🎫✨ pic.twitter.com/vXA5wI4E39 — Snoh Aalegra (@snohaalegra) November 2, 2021

Last week, Snoh Aalegra dug back into her Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies bag to release a video for “Neon Peach” featuring Tyler, the Creator. The I.P.W.-directed clip shows Tyler riding in a toy car while SNoh goes to work in a laboratory.