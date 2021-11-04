Adjust your fantasy roster because Aaron Rodgers will not be playing on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the weekend match-up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN, Rodgers was unvaccinated and now joints the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list with the team’s cornerback Isaac Yiadom. In addition, the league will not look into how the Packers have worked under the COVID-19 protocols.

Since Rodgers is unvaccinated, he will be in the league protocols for a minimum of 10 days and cannot return until symptoms are not showing. The earliest date for his possible return to the team is Nov. 13.

“The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past.”

Before the start of training camp, Rodgers underwent an alternative treatment for the virus as opposed to the vaccine. Despite attempting to receive the same treatment as those who are vaccinated, the league, player’s union, and an infectious disease consultant ruled against it.

Before the season, Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated. He replied he was “immunized” to the press.

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if Rodgers saying he was “immunized” was misleading. LaFleur sidestepped and simply stated, “That’s a great question for Aaron.”

Currently, Jordan Love is set to start against the Chiefs.