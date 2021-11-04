Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Cleveland Browns appears to be a wrap. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the star WR has been sent away from the team.

ESPN reports OBJ’s representation is currently in discussion with the team about the next steps following his father blasting quarterback Baker Mayfield on social media. In footage shared by Beckham Jr.’s father, Baker repeatedly missed the receiver open downfield or would not throw to him at all.

“I would just tell you today he is excuse and we will see where this goes,” Stefanski said on Wednesday.

OBJ is currently under contract for an additional two years, but there is no guaranteed money on his deal. According to ESPN’s Kimberly Martin, the New Orleans Saints explored a deal for Beckham Jr. at the trade deadline but nothing materialized.

This Sunday, the Browns are scheduled to travel across Ohio and take on the Cincinnati Bengals.