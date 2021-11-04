Details about the fatal crash initiated by Henry Ruggs III continue to pour out. ESPN reports the former Raiders wide receiver’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit set by Nevada. In addition, Ruggs was traveling at a speed of 156 mph before hitting the car, which held a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs’ initial court appearance was on Wednesday and he appeared in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck. He is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

To remain free, Ruggs posted a bond of $150,000. Inside the Toyota Rav 4 that was hit by Ruggs, was the woman, Tina O. Tintor, and her dog. The Corvette Ruggs drove decelerated from 156 mpg to 127 mpg before hitting the SUV resulting in a fireball.

Advertisement

Inside the car was also a loaded gun, which could result in a felony weapon charge of possing a gun while under the influence of alcohol.

Inside Ruggs’ car was his girlfriend, Kiara Je’Nai Kilgo-Washington, a 22-year-old woman of Las Vegas. She received surgery for a severe arm injury.

Ruggs was released from the Raiders on Tuesday.