Top Dawg Entertainment President, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, has announced his new collective, A Room Full of Mirrors.

Along with the announcement, ARFOM has released the first look at their visual EP in the “Money Bags” trailer. “Money Bags” is inspired by Reservoir Dogs and is written and directed by ARFOM’s Lyric Michelle.

Along with Punch, the AFROM collective features Nick Grant, DayLyt, Earlee Riser, Billymarie, Lyric Michelle, Ichiban Don, Hari and Jrias Law. ARFOM teased new music earlier in 2021 with February’s release of “Mirrors” and the April release, “RawR” to mysteriously set the stage for the full project.

The project is produced by Hari and was built in narrative and detail by Punch.

You can see the trailer below.