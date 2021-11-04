Casanova is currently behind bars, facing a maximum of a life sentence after being swept in a RICO with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. Many artists have petitioned for his release and Tory Lanez has joined in.

“Y’all help my dog out @BIGCASANOVA_2X You’ll be home soon,” Lanez wrote.

Earlier this year, Casanova advocated for his own release:

“This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends. I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence.The charges against me are false,they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”

Also earlier this year, Casanova’s attempt to be released on bond failed and is keeping him at Westchester County Jail, All Hip-Hop reports.

In court prosecutors named Casanova, born Caswell Senior, as the top leader of the Gorilla Stone gang and gave directions on violence to be carried out members.

“The only thing the passage of time from the three prior first degree convictions has established is that the defendant has moved up from the more junior role to a leadership role, where he has his underlings do the dirty work on his and the gang’s behalf,” U.S. Attorney David Felton said in court.

The previous convictions mentioned include robbery, assault of a woman, and a double shooting in Miami.