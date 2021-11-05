Bobby Shmurda has released another new single, “Splash.” The release is produced by Danny Wolf and ALOY, bringing in moody keys and a West Coast bassline. It’s Shmurda’s second single in two weeks.

On “Splash,” Shmurda shows his hunger, using a double-time flow and signifying the Bobby of old has returned.

Just last month, Bobby Shmurda donated 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to several New York City Schools. The backpacks will assist the elementary, middle school, and high school students in need. Shmurda also donated pencils, pens, pencil cases, notebooks, folders, highlighters, and many more items. As part of the donation, the Brooklyn-native also recorded a special video message that was played for the schools.

