Toronto’s EverythingOShauN returns with the last single “Thessaloniki” off his coming project “Everything Is Right Here – Side A”. A journey melodically told of his own escape to the better, told over a catchy beat, “Thessaloniki” is sure to have you in your feelings and pressing replay. Produced by his brother, Xpress aka

DJXP, this single has debuted on editorial playlists Mood Ring on Spotify and New In Hip Hop on Apple Music.

The paired video is a short film about a couple who have an inopportune fallout with each other after a streak of success together. A moment of weakness and a lapse in judgment gets the both of them into trouble. The lesson it leads to is one about letting your guard down during problems and the end result it finds you in.The inspiration for Thessaloniki started as the place where my dad went to school in Greece after coming from Nigeria. He always talks about it as such a beautiful place and one where he wants to revisit. In the song, I used “Thessaloniki” as a place of solace and a destination where those who want to reach me will have to find me after I have moved on for the better. No longer accessible nearby, you would have to cross many waters to get to me…”Next time you need me” as the hook warns you.