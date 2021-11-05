French Montana’s return is in full swing. The Coke Boy has released his new single and music video for “Panicking,” bringing in Fivio Foreign for assistance.

French Montana previously announced his new album They Got Amnesia, which is due out on Epic Records/Bad Boy Entertainment on Nov. 12.

“Panicking” brings French into a hard-hitting flow leading to a tag of Fivio to take over the hook.

Last week, French Montana delivered “I Don’t Really Care” and he trolled a troll on social media who made a meme based on the viral show “Squid Games,” insinuating the rapper has had very few songs without a feature.

The Original Coke Boy clapped back listing 14 of his solo songs, including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing,” “Everythings A Go,” and “Shot Caller.” He stamped his clap back by saying, “Now eat a d*ck. I’m droping [sic] a solo track this week.”