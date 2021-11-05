Lately, the music industry has become saturated with talent from different corners of the world. With artists coming from various cultures with their own unique styles and creativity, the industry has had a series of rising trends in music over the last few years. Unfortunately, most of these trends could not survive the test of time and were lost amidst other trending tracks. This is where the rockstar and rapper Dante Tweaks has stepped in to bridge the gap with his new genre, “TrapRock.” The artist believes that his new sound will present a fresh wave of electrifying contemporary music to the audience that they haven’t heard before.

Dante Tweaks is a rapper who grew up in the Bronx, New York. He imbibed the diverse musical culture of a place often considered the cradle of rock and hip hop. Growing up in the Bronx, Dante was highly influenced by street culture, which is reflected in his new genre, Traprock. The music is cutting edge and electrifying. It is way more distinguishable from the contemporary cross-genre tracks that have crowded digital music platforms. As the founder of TrapRocl, Dante feels that the sound has the potential to form several sub-genres in the coming years. His story behind creating this new genre is an interesting one.

It starts with Dante moving from the Bronx to Connecticut at a young age. Being passionate about music, Dante has always tried to penetrate the industry and carve a niche for himself. It was then he noticed a crisis in the music industry in CT. While there was no dearth of talent on the streets, the place lacked a facility to nurture the talent. He single-handedly spearheaded a team to build a record label and state-of-the-art studio in CT. His independent Howell Records is reaching new heights, and his studio is presently the only recording studio in Connecticut endorsed by Hot 93.7, the hip hop radio station.

TrapRock is the outcome of Dante’s effort in fearless experimentation with genres and endless hours of hard work at the studio. To ensure this new sound reaches the audience beyond his community, Dante has launched his debut TrapRock single titled “Off the Bat.” For an artist who earns more than 2,000 streams every month on Spotify, it was only a matter of time before he found an audience for his new track. “Off the Bat” is already creating a lot of buzz across digital music platforms, earning loads of positive feedback from music enthusiasts across the country.

Currently, Dante is excited about the launch of his debut album, TrapRock: Volume 1. True to its title, the album is a series of cutting-edge TrapRock tracks that establish Dante as a rocking Trapstar and boss from the streets. He is optimistic about this project and hopes it will enthrall his audiences like never before. For someone like Dante, who has already worked with renowned artists like Grafh, Young Dirty Bastard, and Street Gena, this will be an interesting journey to embark on.

He overcame several odds to reach the position he is now and is willing to continue his journey for years to come. Dante wants his new genre to reach as many ears as possible and scale up his record label to help budding talents find a foothold in the industry.