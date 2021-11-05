Kanye West had a whole lot to say during his appearance on Drink Champs. While playing a game with N.O.R.E. during the episode, Kanye was asked who he prefers: Pusha T or Big Sean. In response, Kanye would get up grab a Halloween prop that read R.I.P. and said that signing Big Sean should be on his tombstone because it was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Well damn, Kanye. But why? He told us.

“I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies. Niggas is scared.”

You can hear it from Kanye himself below.

Kanye West said the worst thing he ever did was sign Big Sean and he no longer rocking with him or John Legend for switching up when he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/MN7Bt5ZzTw — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 5, 2021

Big Sean seemingly got tipped off and would make a statement before and after the interview went live.

I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs so I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy 😂😂😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021