Kanye West had a whole lot to say during his appearance on Drink Champs. While playing a game with N.O.R.E. during the episode, Kanye was asked who he prefers: Pusha T or Big Sean. In response, Kanye would get up grab a Halloween prop that read R.I.P. and said that signing Big Sean should be on his tombstone because it was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”
Well damn, Kanye. But why? He told us.
“I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies. Niggas is scared.”
You can hear it from Kanye himself below.
Big Sean seemingly got tipped off and would make a statement before and after the interview went live.