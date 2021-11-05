After rolling out a few bangers, Key Glock has delivered the entire Yellow Tape 2. The new project is a sequel to last year’s Yellow Tape and comes 20 tracks deep.

The new release brings a whole lot of Glock, as he has no features throughout the entirety of the project.

Last month, Key Glock released his new video “Ambition for Cash.” The song is produced by legendary producer Tay Keith. In the video, Glock rolls with a squad of associates, including fellow Paper Route EMPIRE signee Snupe Bandz, and plots an elaborate heist at a local bank branch. Posing as customers, Glock and Snupe case the place before the rest of the crew arrives in a silver-plated Chevy to clean the place out.

Advertisement

You can see the video below.