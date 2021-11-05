Rihanna may not be coming out with new music anytime soon but she will give us the gift of her old hits in Vinyl. And a New Hair Look. Bad GIrl RiRi took to social to announce to her followers the release of The RihIssue, a collection of her past albums on vinyl, all of which come with coordinating shirts. The photos released yesterday, showed her laying across the floor surrounded by vinyl records and a new do’, honey blonde hair with dark roots. The Singer who isn’t afraid to mix up her looks and effortlessly pulls off each one, remember the mullet, and who can forget the asymmetric cut-each trend always has us scheduling time with our hairstylist. Blonde hair isn’t a new look for Rihanna she just hasn’t rocked the look in many years. since 2017 and we couldn’t get enough of seeing this new wig on her, But this time it wasn’t her hair that she was debuting it was her newest launch of RI on vinyl. Simply stating in the caption that reads “Today’s kids will never know what vinyl is” they said.” Click HERE for more on the collection.