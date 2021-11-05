Bobby Fischale has released his new EP, The Evolution. The 8-track project features his recently released “Role Models” and “Own Eyes,” featuring vocals from Ink and a special feature from Mozzy. In addition, the EP features “Huncho Fischale” featuring Quavo.

Earlier this year, Bobby was awarded the BMI R&B and Hip Hop Social Star Award joining previous winners such as the late Mac Miller, Machine Gun Kelly, Zendaya, Joey Bada$$, NLE Choppa, and more.



Bobby started making waves with his track “Hov Flow,” which sampled JAY-Z and Eminem’s “Renegade” ahead of his first mixtape, Big Fish. That same year which exploded into a record label bidding war that concluded with his signing to Roc Nation.

You can tap into the new release below.

Advertisement