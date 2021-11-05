Silk Sonic Releases New Single and Video “Smokin Out the Window”

Silk Sonic Releases New Single and Video “Smokin Out the Window”

Silk Sonic came with one more treat before their An Evening With Silk Sonic album. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have released the new single and video “Smokin Out the Window.”

On the track, the duo sing to their loves that they take care of with all the finer things of life but the ladies are doing our boys wrong and nowhere to be found. To cope with their pain, Andy and Bruno are simply blowing smoke out their window.

A couple weekends back, Mars and .Paak announced via Twitter that they would be dropping their debut album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic‘ on November 12th.

ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bFArrqxYaw — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) October 8, 2021

so you know it’s real 😎🍹 https://t.co/JllVGvHA6T ✨ — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 8, 2021

The duo has been working mercilessly on their album, Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone in a statement.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now.” Adding, “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

The Grammy Award-winners first announced the formation of Silk Sonic in February, confirming they came together and made an entire album with one another.

They released “Leave the Door Open” in March and it initially debuted at Number Four on the Billboard Hot 100 before jumping to Number One.

‘An Evening with Silk Sonic‘ is available for pre-saves here.