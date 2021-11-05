Cancel culture has come after many high-profile people who have done or said bad things in the past. But despite angering people here and there and sharing non-politically correct opinions, Charles Barkley has kept his job at TNT with out any real issues.

If you’re wondering Why? It’s largely because Barkley is an irreplaceable personality who combines humor, edginess, and fearlessness unlike anyone else in sports broadcasting. But also because Barkley knows what to do and what not to do.

Barkley and his “The Steam Room” co-host Ernie Johnson were talking during a recent episode of the show about social media and cancellations. Barkley said that social media and email stuff has “reared its ugly head” again (around 38:30 in the episode).

Barkley then shared his secrets.

The way Barkley avoids problems is he doesn’t put things in writing. Instead, he talks behind peoples’ backs the old-fashioned way!

“To all you idiots, fools, and jackasses out there, it’s alright to talk bad about people. We all do it. But we don’t leave a paper trail. I talk bad about people the old-fashioned way – behind their back. I don’t put it in writing,” Barkley said.

Barkley said that when he has something bad to say about his “Inside the NBA” co-hosts, he does it while enjoying beers with some friends.

Barkley doesn’t have social media so that also helps his case. While nobody is untouchable when it comes to cancel culture, Barkley is doing a great job to avoid it by any means.