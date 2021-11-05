Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation kicked off Astroworld Week. The week of events will lead to the third-annual sold-out Astroworld Festival. The week launches with the opening of Cactus Jack Gardens at Young Elementary School.

Scott, his family, the city of Houston, and community partners unveiled the Garden at the school, which is in the neighborhood he grew up in. The Cactus Jack Gardens initiative is a collaborative effort between Houston Independent School District (HISD), Cactus Jack Foundation, City of Houston, and community partners to introduce Houston-area students to learning related to agriculture, food, nutrition, entrepreneurship, and enhanced life skills development.

At the event, students were given Cactus Jack Foundation apron, gloves, seed kit, tools, and masks, and received a reading of Green Green: A Community Gardening Story by Scott’s sister Jordan Webster. The students and Scott dedicated the first garden to Scott’s grandmother as a surprise, officially naming it “Miss Sealie’s Corner.”

You can see images below and be sure to catch details on the rest of Astroworld week here.