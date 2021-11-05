Drake goes black and white for his video to “Knife Talk,” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

The new video puts butcher knives in the hands of the trio, evoking horror slasher, but it’s a bit too funny to be for real scary. The video is directed by Pablo Rochat and brings in old clips, cartoons, security footage, and more.

Drake took over California for his Til Death battle rap event, but that he also kept hold of the Billboard charts. Certified Lover Boy has reclaimed the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

This is the fifth time that CLB took over the top of the charts. For the week, the album sold 74,000 equivalent album units, with 73,000 coming from streaming, less than 1,000 from album sales, and less than 1,000 from track units. The official total for the album is 1,516,000 units.