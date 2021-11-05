Bob Marley is on the throne as one of the biggest musical acts of all time. Shoe Palace has released a new apparel collection that honors the legacy and life that inspired millions.

The Shoe Palace x Bob Marley collection is available exclusively at Shoe Palace locations and on shoepalace.com. This is the second Bob Marley collection to release in 2021. The collection includes tees, hoodies, shirts, joggers, and more. The collection consists of iconic images of Marley.

Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy, and his son Gideon, posed exclusively for Shoe Palace in the limited edition Bob Marley collection.

“How do you truly honor a legend? It wasn’t easy, but I think we did a great job of creating a range of pieces that Bob Marley fans will be proud to own,” said John Mersho, Vice President of Shoe Palace. “Marley’s music means a lot to me and I wouldn’t have taken on this challenge if I didn’t think we could do it right. I believe we did it right.”

You can check out the collection below and cop your pieces here.