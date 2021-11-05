Bob Marley is on the throne as one of the biggest musical acts of all time. Shoe Palace has released a new apparel collection that honors the legacy and life that inspired millions.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The Shoe Palace x Bob Marley collection is available exclusively at Shoe Palace locations and on shoepalace.com. This is the second Bob Marley collection to release in 2021. The collection includes tees, hoodies, shirts, joggers, and more. The collection consists of iconic images of Marley.

Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy, and his son Gideon, posed exclusively for Shoe Palace in the limited edition Bob Marley collection.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
XT4F0501
XT4F0707
XT4F0878
CC7AEB44 F6D2 4351 866E D47667505434 31788 0000057ED0988C96 1
XT4F9387
ziggy

“How do you truly honor a legend? It wasn’t easy, but I think we did a great job of creating a range of pieces that Bob Marley fans will be proud to own,” said John Mersho, Vice President of Shoe Palace. “Marley’s music means a lot to me and I wouldn’t have taken on this challenge if I didn’t think we could do it right. I believe we did it right.”

You can check out the collection below and cop your pieces here.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
88A0344
88A0345
88A0351
88A0375
88A0393
88A0408 copy1
88A0418
bm.hoodies.big copy
bm.round2 copy1
88A0322

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *