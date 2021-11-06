Latto is back with the bars. The southern superstar has returned with her new single and video “Soufside.” The single is a part of her forthcoming project, which is set to arrive soon.

“Soufside” follows “Big Energy” and her stellar L.A. Leakers freestyle. In addition, Latto is featured on Halle Berry’s Bruised soundtrack out today and her two 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations for Chris Brown’s “Go Crazy (Remix)” with Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Future.

You can see the new release below.

Advertisement