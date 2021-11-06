Anybody who is a fan of LL Cool J’s BAD album recalls the infamous red Audi 5000. Following his stellar weekend, LL revealed he has donated the car to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

TMZ reveals that LL Cool J had the car completely restored before donating it. The man who led the restoration, Will Castro, penned a couple of messages about the work on Instagram.

“Starting in Jamaica Queens to Now at the @rockhall ‼️. Still can’t believe that a kid from Lower East Side NY has a car built in the @rockhall museum for the #goat @llcoolj . Thank you again L for letting our #TeamUnique re- build your original 1st car from 1986 ‼️ Also I can’t take all the credit cause without my Team this would not be possible. So again too many to name on my Team but you all know who you are. Love my Team ❤️ Fellas we made it to Hall of Fame”

“Thank you to the entire James family and #GOAT @llcoolj for letting me being a part of your @rockhall induction weekend we celebrate your weekend , and thank you @monicamorrow @claudinejoseph yes Unique is a part of Hip Hop History 4 Life ! So GRATEFUL”