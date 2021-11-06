The Shakur Estate has announced Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, a fully immersive, thought-provoking museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist.

Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free (WMWIF) will open on January 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA at The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street, and Olympic Boulevard, and run for a limited time only.

Tupac’s mother and Black Panther Afeni Shakur (1947-2016) played a prominent role in Tupac’s life and her spirit brings a moving and parallel presence to WMWIF. Tupac’s Godfather and Special Advisor to the Estate Jamal Joseph said, “Afeni was the baddest Black Woman to walk the planet. She raised awareness and shifted the atmosphere wherever she went. Tupac’s brilliance shined brighter than the Sun. He lived and moved with creative – revolutionary- fearless-passion fueled speed of a comet. Afeni and Pac challenged, re-imagined, and transformed history.”

Advertisement

WMWIF is part museum, part art installation, and part sensory experience, showcasing his music poetry and never before seen artifacts. Guests will move through the spaces, which are equipped with surround sound and highlight activism, music, and revolutionary art.

WMWIF is a creative collaboration led by Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nwaka Onwusa and award-winning Creative Director Jeremy Hodges and his firm, Project Art Collective. “It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project”, Hodges said. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

“Front of line” pre-sale tickets go on sale November 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST on WMWIF.com. General tickets go on sale November 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST.