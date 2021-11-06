Blxst‘s career is continuing to escalate as Thursday he made his network television debut. The West Coast upstart appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Chosen” with Ty Dolla $ign.

Achieving more than half a billion streams worldwide, Blxst recently came off his sold-out No Love Lost Tour, named after his breakout debut project, and was selected as a XXL Freshman Class 2021 member. Blxst is also nominated across four categories at this year’s BET Soul Train Awards, including Best New Artist, Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Song of the Year for “Chosen,” and Album of the Year for No Love Lost.

You can see the performance below.

