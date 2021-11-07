While Lil Nas X may be the most prominent LGBTQ figure in the hip-hop community, rapper and podcast host Joe Budden has also (possibly) come out as bisexual.

On an episode of his “Joe Budden” podcast last week, Budden came out as bisexual in a very non-ceremonious way. “I’m bisexual,” he simply said before continuing. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

Budden has been linked to many women in the past, but until now, there had been no rumors of him being involved with men.

Some critics wondered if Budden was being sarcastic or trolling his fans on his podcast. However, he appeared to confirm his sexual orientation on Twitter, tweeting: “Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls.”

Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 4, 2021

The comments came during a discussion about a prominent LGBTQ advocacy group working on healing with rapper Da Baby following his comments that many called homophobic.

While many still questioned the rapper’s authenticity about his statement, his tweet was largely met with support on social media. Whether or not Budden was serious or not remains to be seen.