It’s been a rough week for Aaron Rogers. After testing positive for COVID-19, Rogers was sidelined until November 14 under NFL protocol. Then he announced that he hadn’t been vaccinated, sending the Packers, NFL, and public into more controversy before doubling down on his decision not to get vaccinated.



This weekend, Rogers lost his first sponsorship as medical company Prevea Health announced that they terminated their partnership with the quarterback. Prevea, which had sponsored Rodgers since 2012, announced an end to the partnership on Twitter over the weekend, sharing a press release that read the following:



Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021. Aaron has been a partner of Prevea Health, serving as a spokesperson and supporting the health care organization’s health and wellness initiatives throughout Wisconsin, since 2012. Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-

19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to

prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.

There will be no additional information or interviews available from Prevea Health regarding this subject.



The dissolution of the partnership comes in wake of Roger’s announcement that he had not been vaccinated.

Furthermore, images emerged of him at a Halloween party with other teammates where he was dressed as John Wick and not wearing a mask. Under the NFL rules, unvaccinated players are barred from a variety of activities, including gathering outside the club facility in groups of more than three and going to an indoor nightclub or bar.



Rogers is expected to return to play on November 14th when the Packers face the Seahawks.