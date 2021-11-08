Starz parent company, Lionsgate, is looking to sell the television network, and yep, 50 Cent wants to buy it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate is exploring different options for the Starz Network, including a split or a spinoff.

“On November 2, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company’s management team to explore potential capital markets alternatives for its Media Networks business (STARZ) including, but not limited to, a full or partial spin-off, split-off, issuance of a tracking stock or other transactions,” the filing said.

Upon hearing the news, Fif took to Instagram, like always, to share his thoughts in a series of posts. He stated how he would want to buy the network, and then went on to air out his grievances with Starz after they took episode seven of BMF down to make way for season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost.

“WTF is this, 🤷🏽‍♂️No Raising Kanan, No BMF, what do you think made their stock jump ?” 50 said in an Instagram post. “I gave them two hits back to back Smh 😆these people be crazy, smart as hell but no common sense. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi.”

In another post Fif took aim at Starz after his self directed episode of BMF was taken down only after a few hours.

“Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast,” he said. “They put the fucking BMF show on, then took it down. what network does that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore,” he added.

In another post, he went more into detail about how the latest episode of BMF was taken down, saying that the network wanted to hold episode 7 of BMF so that it could roll into the season 2 premiere of Ghost

“They called and told me they wanted to hold episode 7 back a week so We can roll right into GHOST Nov 21. I said cool i like that idea.Then these shit head people put the fucking episode out for 3 hours then take it down. 🤦‍♂️ This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable i make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully.”

Needless to say, if 50 bought Starz, things would be run a little bit differently.