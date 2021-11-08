Production for the upcoming sequel to Black Panther is taking a break.

Deadline reported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take a delay after Thanksgiving until the beginning of 2022 to allow Letitia Wright to recover from an injury from earlier this year.

Production on the sequel to the $1.34 billion, multi-Oscar-winning movie has been underway in Atlanta. Director Ryan Coogler has reportedly shot all that’s required outside of Wright’s sequences.

The MCU sequel had been filming as much as possible without the actress for the last two months. Letitia Wright was hospitalized back in August after a stunt mishap on the movie’s set.

Wright joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shuri, the genius inventor and younger sister of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa role in 2018’s Black Panther. Very little is known about the continuing plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Shuri is expected to take on a larger role following Chadwick Boseman’s unfortunate death due to cancer in August 2020.

Lupita Nyong’o says Ryan Coogler reshaped Black Panther 2 in honor of Chadwick Boseman.

Other Black Panther cast members, such as Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett, are expected to return for the sequel to the best picture nominee and three-time Oscar winner.

Her on-screen mother, Angela Bassett, reported Wright was recovering well at the time saying, “she’s just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go.”

Black Panther 2‘s November 11, 2022 release date will not be impacted by the production delay. According to reports Disney already pushed the film ahead on the calendar.

