The two men currently on trial for the killing Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay will not face the death penalty.

According to AllHipHop.com U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Karl “Lil D” Jordan for the death of the famous dj, born Jason Mizell.

“Please be advised that United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has authorized and directed the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York not to seek the death penalty against defendants Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington,” United States Attorney Breon Peace confirmed to Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall.

Advertisement

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed at his recording studio in Queens on October 30, 2002. Prosecutors believe Washington and Jordan murdered Mizell after they supposedly cut out of a drug deal. The two were charged with murder last year.

Jam Master Jay’s ties to The Black Mafia Family uncovered in a new article.

Allegedly JMJ acquired 10 kilos of cocaine from his supplier, and Washington and Jordan would distribute the drugs in Maryland with other co-conspirators.

According to documents JMJ allegedly moved to cut Washington out of the deal, which precipitated the murder conspiracy.

Jordan is accused of firing two shots, one that killed the legendary DJ.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.