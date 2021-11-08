Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Opens with $71 Million in at the Box Office

The latest installation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, has arrived and taken to the top of the box office. With $71 million in revenue, the film was 10 percent short of expectations.

Eternals is the third MCU film released in the last four months, following Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Those two films made $80 million and $75 million, respectively.

Critics have slammed the new film, specifically Scott Mendelson of Forbes who compared the film to some of the lackluster titles in the DC Extended Universe.

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani. The Eternals will open in theaters on Nov. 5.