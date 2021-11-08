R&B artist Reggie Becton emerges with the release of his debut album, California.

The PG County, Maryland crooner released his debut studio album back in October. Inspired by the likes of Prince, Marvin Gaye, and Avant, he displays his diverse sound by fusing, funk-rock, gogo, hip-hop/r&b, and 80s’ soul.

Now he is following up with a multi-city tour, opening up for a close friend and Grammy-winner, Grace Weber.

Becton has serenaded his audience with a number of California favorites, including “Traffic,” “Rm. 143,” “Monte Carlo” and more. While most have discovered Becton through his popular track, “Listenin,” California shows he has something to offer in the new age of R&B’s renaissance.

Video of the day. Enjoy Atlanta @ReggieBecton and Dear @MegannJayy Go to the Underground or Coke Museum for me!>Reg pic.twitter.com/TVobfIZ4xx — Reggie Becton Fans (@BectonFans) November 5, 2021

While the “Floatin'” singer initially hesitated to play his album for his team, he realized that he should always trust his gut.

“Before the album came out, I didn’t let anyone hear it,” says Becton. “I had this vision of the response I wanted from it and I didn’t get that initially.

He credits a Missy Elliot tweet about trusting your instinct in order to get over the hurdle of criticism.

“Creating the project taught me a lot about confidence and self-awareness.”

The Temple University alumnus has come far from his humble beginnings as a hungry, college graduate in pursuit of a musical dream.

During his initial move to Los Angeles, he and two friends rented Airbnbs on a monthly basis for housing.

Prior to the release of California, Reggie Becton released his EP, ‘Thank You For Listening,’ which included “Listenin.” The song has amassed over 1 Million streams and counting on Apple Music.

Catch Reggie Becton on tour with Grace Weber. The 9-city US tour kicked off in Milwaukee back in October and ends in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.