Astroworld took an unfortunate turn over the weekend, leading to the death of 8. Appearing on the stage before the festival area turned to madness, Roddy Ricch spoke out on Instagram, announcing to donate his pay from the set to the families of the deceased.

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday,” Roddy wrote. “I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident #Pray4Houston.”

No word yet from Travis Scott or team on financially assisting families affected.



No word yet from Travis Scott or team on financially assisting families affected. pic.twitter.com/yNDVjWTtdi — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 7, 2021

Authorities seek clues about the Travis Scott Astroworld concert incident that killed 8 attendees. According to Washington Post, a criminal investigation is underway in Houston, accompanied by homicide and narcotics detectives, as law enforcement officials seek to understand how eight people died and many more were injured at a sold-out music festival Friday night.

“This is now a criminal investigation that’s going to involve our homicide division as well as narcotics, and we’re going to get down to the bottom of it,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference Saturday. The “all-encompassing” investigation is being led by the homicide division, and “everybody that needs to be involved will be involved,” Jodi Silva, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department, said Sunday.

The Houston Police Department’s narcotics division is reviewing reports that a security worker who was attempting to restrain a concertgoer may have been drugged, Finner said Saturday. After the officer “felt a prick in his neck” and “went unconscious,” Finner said that first responders revived him with naloxone, a medicine used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, and that they noticed a small puncture in his neck.