Soulja Boy is known for his social media rants towards other celebrities going viral. This time his rant is aimed once again towards Kanye West following his recent appearance on The Drink Champs Podcast. Ye made headlines after this interview, he opened up about marriage, money, fashion, and music. One of the more notable moments came when Ye opened up about his recent beef with Soulja Boy.

Soulja was pissed after Kanye released “Donda” without a verse Soulja recorded for the project. When asked why he left Soulja off, Ye without hesitation said the verse was trash and that’s why it didn’t make the final production. According to TMZ Soulja is surprised by Ye’s words on Breakfast Champs, because in text messages between the two Ye had praised his verse so to hear the opposite now really surprised him.

Kanye did give SB some props during the interview, calling him one of the top 5 most influential rappers of all time for modern artists. TMZ spoke to Soulja in Calabasas a few weeks back after “Donda” dropped … he said he was mad, but clearly, things just escalated. Soulja says he and Ye clearly need to have a one-on-one chat to figure things out so neither waste the other’s time again.

Watch the Full Soulja Boy Rant Below: