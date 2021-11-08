Anthony Davis wanted to fight through a stomach bug and play against the Portland Trailblazers but head coach Frank Vogel didn’t let him go.

Coming into the Saturday night game against the Blazers, AD suffered from a thumb injury, which he was able to play through but the stomach illness kept him sidelined. Vogel and the Lakers coaching staff reveal it is not COVID-19 related.

“He was battling with the thumb, trying to figure out if that was going to inhibit him from playing, and then he woke up this afternoon with a bit of a stomach bug,” Vogel said. “Came back in and said the thumb felt pretty good, probably good enough to play, then he went and threw up in the back. Still wanted to give it a go, but … by the time tip-off came around, he had already thrown up four times. He just wanted to see if getting out on the floor would change it, but wasn’t able to go.”

The Lakers will take on Charlotte this Monday and host Miami on Wednesday as the first two games of a five-game homestand.