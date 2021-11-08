Star Gazing: The Top 10 Weekend Celebrity Fashion Moments We Couldn’t Get Enough Of

We gathered some of the hottest looks from our favorites who blessed us over the weekend and dominated our timeline with fashion and beauty inspiration that had us doing double-takes. From couture fashion to the latest in streetwear take a look at the celebs who were dressed to impress and slayed for the gram over the weekend.

Mary J. Blige

Wearing Chanel to an event hosted by Chanel

Rihanna

Stepping out in a Fur Parka by Prada and Strappy sandals by Tom Ford

Asian Doll

Had us all envious with green highlights in her hair and Bottega Veneta Tire boots

Kayykilo

Fendi Down

Dream Doll

Went vintage wearing Manolo Blahnik Boots and a vintage Gucci bag

Big Dess

Paired her Louis Vuitton top, boots and bag with Marshall Colombia shades

Monica

Chillen after the show in sneakers she copped from The Sneaker Peddler

Mellowrackz

Stunned in this blue Birkin

Trina

The baddest in the south wearing Dolce and Gabbana