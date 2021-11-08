We gathered some of the hottest looks from our favorites who blessed us over the weekend and dominated our timeline with fashion and beauty inspiration that had us doing double-takes. From couture fashion to the latest in streetwear take a look at the celebs who were dressed to impress and slayed for the gram over the weekend.
Mary J. Blige
Wearing Chanel to an event hosted by Chanel
Rihanna
Stepping out in a Fur Parka by Prada and Strappy sandals by Tom Ford
Asian Doll
Had us all envious with green highlights in her hair and Bottega Veneta Tire boots
Kayykilo
Fendi Down
Dream Doll
Went vintage wearing Manolo Blahnik Boots and a vintage Gucci bag
Big Dess
Paired her Louis Vuitton top, boots and bag with Marshall Colombia shades
Monica
Chillen after the show in sneakers she copped from The Sneaker Peddler
Mellowrackz
Stunned in this blue Birkin
Trina
The baddest in the south wearing Dolce and Gabbana