Summer Walker’s Still Over It has been in rotation of her fans all weekend. That weekend has led to a major projection on her first week, via Hits Daily Double.
Still Over It is projected to stream 225-250 million on-demand audio streams. The total number is projected to be 185,000 to 210,000 range.
The new album features the “Ex For A Reason” single featuring JT of the City Girls. In addition, Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes, Omarion, and Ciara are present for features.
