Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ Set for Strong First Week in Streams

Summer Walker’s Still Over It has been in rotation of her fans all weekend. That weekend has led to a major projection on her first week, via Hits Daily Double.

Still Over It is projected to stream 225-250 million on-demand audio streams. The total number is projected to be 185,000 to 210,000 range.

The new album features the “Ex For A Reason” single featuring JT of the City Girls. In addition, Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes, Omarion, and Ciara are present for features.

