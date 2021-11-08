Travis Scott and Others Face Lawsuits After 8 Deaths And Multiple Injured At Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott and others are being sued by injured festival goers after Friday’s tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead and multiple people injured.

According to Billboard, the festival goer, Maniel Souza, filed a petition on Saturday in a Harris County District Court. Souza is not only suing Scott, for what Souza called a “predictable and preventable tragedy,” but the festival organizer ScoreMore, Live Nation, Cactus Jack Records, and even Drake, who made an appearance during the festival.

The lawsuit claims that the tragedy at the festival was “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and the “encouragement of violence.” Souza claimed that “concertgoers breached a security gate around the park, stampeded into the premises, and trampled over one another.”

Souza’s attorney, Steve Kherkher, said in a statement that “Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner. Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases, actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.”

In documents obtained by The Daily Mail, 23 year old Kristian Paredes also filed a lawsuit and is seeking $1 million after being pushed into the general admission metal barrier and suffering permanent injuries.

Paredes’ attorney Thomas J. Henry said that “There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”

According to Houston police, 8 people died and over 300 people were injured after a crowd tried to approach the stage. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that they were looking into reports of a man injecting people with drugs at the festival.

After the tragedy ensued, Scott took to Instagram where he shared a message apologizing for the incident and sending his condolences to the families of the lost festival goers.

Scott would later post a video sharing the same sentiments.