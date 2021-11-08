Day 2 of Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Festival in Houston, Texas was canceled following a heartbreaking sequence of events that cost at least 11 people to be dead and over 300 attendees injured.

Many videos across every social media platform detail the horrific scene as many were fighting for their lives in a crowd full of over 50,000 people. In a statement written on Instagram by a woman who tried to get help from a cameraman working the event, but was met with no concern, she described the moment as “impossible to breathe, as our lungs were compressed between the bodies of those surrounding us.”

While Travis Scott and the AstroWorld brand have made a public apology, one attendee who is responsible for jumping on top of the paramedic truck as it was trying to transport unconscious concert goers to safety, made a post regarding his role in the matter, referring to the crowd as “baby soft ass people.”

Footage captured at Astroworld shows two concertgoers trying to get the cameraman's attention to warn them of people being trampled during Travis Scott's performance. The cameraman filming Astrofest avoids them entirely.#astroworldfestival #AstroWorld #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/zdBrUAuLST — Βƌβƌβơ⊔⟟ℓℓ⋲ (@WulfMunkey) November 6, 2021

“Uh oh guys. Cancel culture at it again,” the person whose Instagram name is @itzlune_ wrote followed by a laughing emoji. “This is how I know the crowd was full of baby butt soft ass people. We rage forreal, I’m sorry You guys wanna have a sad day about it,” he continued.

“With that, it’s tragic what happened, but don’t blame me, I just come to have fun and that I did, repost this if I hurt your feelings too.”

One of the individuals eleven confirmed that lost their lives at the Travis Scott fest was just 10 years old. Another individual who took to Instagram to describe the scene recalled the event as a “concert in hell.”

“You couldn’t breathe, you couldn’t see, just imagine all the people who they going to find tonight, who was in that crowd who nobody could see, who nobody could hear who passed out and everybody was just tumbling on top of them.”

Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this tragedy. We will keep you updated on this matter.