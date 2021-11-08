Yella Beezy arrested once again.

Reportedly the 30-year-old rapper Markies Deandre Conway known as Yella Beezy was arrested on three charges that include felony sexual assault and felony abandoned endangered child. Yella Beezy also faces weapons charges.

The “That’s On Me” rapper was arrested in McKinney, Texas on Friday. According to reports, details surround the three offenses are unknown at this time.

In addition, on Friday Beezy also dropped a new single called “I Guess” accompanied with a music video.

This isn’t Yella Beezy’s first run-in with the law within the last year. He was arrested in February for gun possession and again in August for possession of a controlled substance. This marks his third arrest in Texas alone this year.

Beezy is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond amount for the Sexual Assault charge.

