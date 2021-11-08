Yella Beezy has returned with the release of a Monsta Beatz-produced new single called “I Guess” accompied with a music video.

https://t.co/8r0ipYDWq0

Pre add my new single “i guess “ dropping Thursday at 12 midnight right now ❗️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T04rka4bqX — Yella Beezy (@YellaBeezy214) November 4, 2021

After dropping collaboration after collaboration, after collaboration with a-listers, like 42 Dugg, Gunna, Young Thug, and Wale all year-long, Baccend Beezy hits the campaign trail for his long-awaited album with a dark bassline-driven single that reminds fans he is still the same ol’ slick-talking playboy they first fell in love with on his 2018 Billboard chart-topping debut, “That’s On Me,” while he cruises the streets of Dallas in a vixens-accessorized vintage Rolls Royce in the song’s visual.

Stream “I Guess” below.

Advertisement

MORE: Wale Enjoys “Down South” Fun with Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream In New Video

In the song, Yella addresses those with amnesia and reminds them he still sits on the throne and absence was merely a brief hiatus, he raps:

“… I guess you ain’t think a ni**a really hustle/ I can sell salt to a snail./ I guess you thought my diamonds were fugazi / Ni**a got more water than a whale./ I guess they thought we was preachin ‘bout a ho/ We ain’t beefin’ — no bitch, you trippin’./ I guess they heard a ni**a fell off, nah, it was just a brief intermission…”

MORE: Yella Beezy Talks About His Pescatarian Diet and Wanting to Open An Assisted Living Facility For Mentally Disabled Adults

No longer with HItco, the new single is the “Restroom Occupied” rapper’s first release on Asylum, which is a subsidiary of Warner Music Group. A Dallas Martin (Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle)-helmed label, Beezy joins a definitive roster of buzzing new artists, including SadaBaby, KentheMan and Jayson Cash. Recently, Beezy spoke on his new situation in an exclusive interview with K104’s popular DJ-Radio personality, Hollyhood Bay Bay on Wednesday (Nov. 3).

“At the end of the day, I’m Yella Beezy, right,” he tells Bay Bay. “So beyond the music and what I’ve accomplished, I’m a solid individual. So when solid individuals mess with solid individuals — they get solid results, solid situations. Everything about me solid. “

Watch the full Zoom In The Afternoon with Bay Bay interview, here.

Beezy’s upcoming album Blank Checc drops early 2022.

Take a look at Yella Beezy’s return. Watch “I Guess” now.