2 Chainz Drops Two New Songs on 10-Year Anniversary Edition of ‘T.R.U Realigion’ Mixtape

2 Chainz Drops Two New Songs on 10-Year Anniversary Edition of ‘T.R.U Realigion’ Mixtape

2 Chainz has re-released the T.R.U Realigion Mixtape on its 10 year anniversary. The new edition comes with new songs “Wreck” feat. Big Sean and “Sofa” feat. Wiz Khalifa.

The T.R.U. Realigion mixtape anniversary tour is set to kick off later this month in Chicago.

2 Chainz was a fixture of the mixtape era and is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of his T.R.U. Realigion tape with DJ Drama. The duo will hit the road for a co-headlining tour that is presented by True Religion Brand Jeans.

Advertisement

The T.R.U. Realigion anniversary tour will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 23, then go on to hit Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Atlanta and wrap up in Silver Spring.

“10 years ago me n @djdrama did a classic mixtape,” Chainz wrote on Instagram. “Fast fwd 10 years later let’s take this show on the road for my day 1 fans Spotify Presale out now tickets Go on sale this Friday‼️”