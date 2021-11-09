Legal issues continue to keep former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones’ name in the news following a bar brawl in Ohio this past February, which has now earned the ex-running back 180 days behind bars.

According to an eyewitness that actually filmed the incident, the problem began brewing when the security at the Clutch OTR Bar refused re-entry to Jones and a friend after 1 AM. Jones allegedly forced his way back into the club, only to get into an argument with the DJ and kncked out one of the club’s security guards who tried to intervene.

Jones was later arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. This week, Jones copped out to a 180 day9or six month) jail sentence, $100 fine and nine months of supervised probation. Jones is slated to report for his first day behind bars on November 29.

