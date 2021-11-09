Rappers Blueface and DaBaby seem to really know how to take matters into their own hands. The “Disrespectful” rapper is now facing assault charges following claims that Blueface and his crew attacked a club bouncer in Los Angeles, near his hometown.

The rapper and his two friends that allegedly helped in the attack have been hit with warrants, charged with felony assault and felony robbery.

The assault took place in San Fernando Valley in a bar titled Skinny’s Lounge after Blueface failed to show the bouncer proper identification to gain entrance into the venue. Instead, the rapper tried to use google to identify his name and age, which the bouncer did not accept as proper identification.

Shortly after being denied entrance, Blueface and his crew can be seen on surveillance footage kicking and punching the bouncer repeatedly. One of Blueface’s friends allegedly snatched one of the bouncer’s chains’ which resulted in the additional robbery charge.

The rapper has yet to speak out following the news, but check out the video below and let us know what you think. Are Blueface and his crew guilty?