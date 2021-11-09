The fallout from the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival is ongoing and with lawsuits coming in, one victim’s brother believes Travis Scott’s team should be held accountable for the madness.

PEOPLE highlighted the death of 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig as one of the eight people killed in an attempt to save his fiance. Baig’s brother, Ammar, highlighted to the publication what happened to his brother.

“He managed to get it to where she was able to get out,” Ammar said. “Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn’t make it.

“We lost our brother, we’re grieving for all the families that lost their loved ones. In this horrendous event, people that took part in this event, Travis Scott’s team, the NRG team, everybody who was associated with this should be held accountable for the lives that were lost.”

