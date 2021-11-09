Drake has been named in the lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy. After appearing as a special guest during the headlining set, Drake has offered words on Instagram.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote. “I hate resorting to this platform to express as emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

“I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Advertisement

Drake speaks out about AstroWorld Fest tragedy. pic.twitter.com/SNrXQbAsQT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 9, 2021

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has announced he will cover all of the funeral costs and provide further assistance to individuals impacted by the festival in Houston. Travis has partnered with BetterHelp for free one-on-one online therapy and is aligning with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services.

In addition, Scott is continuing to work with Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders, the first of many steps to assist in the grieving and recovery process.

BetterHelp, in conjunction with Travis, will be offering free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using their dedicated link – www.betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation. BetterHelp will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, who has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday – Friday from 10am to 10pm ET. This hotline can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI 1 (844-950-6264). NAMI’s Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counseling services, psychoeducation, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services.