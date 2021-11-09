Joell Ortiz continues his run toward the Autograph album by releasing his new single “Love is Love,” pulling in The Lox’s Sheek Louch.
“A Joell Ortiz Autograph would be incomplete without a stroke of street ink. I called my brother, the legendary Sheek Louch, and he answered the call just as he’s done for me every time I ever rang,” Ortiz said of the new single.
The veteran emcee has announced his new album, Autograph, for release on Nov. 12. The album will arrive via Mello Music Group.
Autograph will feature Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, and Kxng Crooked, while Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade hold down the production.
Autograph TRACKLISTING
In My Feelings
Uncle Chris Car
Housing Authority Feat KXNG Crooked
One Day
Masked Up
Sincerely Yours
OG
Lifeline Feat Juliet
Goin’ Thru It Feat Marc Scibilia
Holy Ghost Feat CyHi The Prynce
Therapeutic
Love Is Love Feat Sheek Louch
Doors Up Feat Pastor LBS