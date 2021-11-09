After addressing his issues with Drake on Drink Champs, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has officially called for their beef to end.

Ye appeared in a video with J. Prince from the Rothko Chapel in Houston. He stated he now wants to put the beef aside, celebrate both the DONDA and CLB albums and work together in freeing Larry Hover.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Ye said. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

“I met with @kanyewest [last] night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” Prince shared online. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting.

“There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery. Movement thinkers dream of a better tomorrow, a bigger picture, longevity choices and humbling themselves to forgive. They don’t allow fear and pride to stunt their growth, and they’re always looking for the good in every situation and that’s where the leaders are separated from the followers.”